Eric Larson of Menno was recently honored with the Outstanding Employee With A Disability Award at the Governor’s Awards Ceremony held in Pierre Oct. 5.
This award category recognizes an employee with a disability for outstanding achievements in competitive and integrated employment. The category examines how a person’s disability occurred and the impact it has had on the person’s life. It takes into consideration rehabilitation and educational experiences, previous and current employment history, as well as other accomplishments.
In 1996, Larson was involved in a car accident. He sustained quadriplegia at the age of 14, which changed his life dramatically. However, Larson finished high school, earned a BA in English from Augustana University and earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Sioux Falls. He worked at Wells Fargo for 10 years and then started his own business. He is now self-employed as an insurance agent.
Larson learned of vocational rehabilitation services while in college. Assistance was provided in the form of tuition and fees, assistive technology, vehicle modifications, worksite and other environmental modifications. He also worked with a benefits specialist, where he learned of work incentive employment supports.
He used two Social Security work incentives. The SSI work incentive or the 1619(b) provides continued Medicaid coverage for an SSI recipient when their earnings become too high to allow an SSI cash payment. He did this for 10 years, which is very rare. After working, he switched from SSI to SSDI. Eric wanted to start his own business. He learned about a Plan to Achieve Self Support (a PASS plan). He and the benefits specialist worked on writing the PASS plan and, four months later, it was approved. This allowed him to put his SSDI check into a PASS account and utilize this money to fund his business. Three years later, his PASS plan was successfully completed, and the business was started.
After leaving Wells Fargo, Larson obtained his property and casualty license and life and health license. He is now a self-employed insurance agent. He started “Larson Insurance of Menno” in December 2015 in a custom-made mobile office. In 2019, he purchased a new building, and he continues to put the profits into his business to ensure long-term success.
Larson uses the Activities of Daily Living Services (ADLS) program that provides services for people over the age of 18 with physical disabilities, affecting all four limbs and needs assistance with daily living activities. These services and supports have enabled him to live independently in his own home, which he purchased several years ago.
Larson was presented the 2021 Outstanding Employee with a Disability Award for his perseverance to live as independently as possible and commitment to being self-sufficient.
