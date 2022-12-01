TABOR — The annual Tabor Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Tabor.
Events begin at 4 p.m. when vendors open inside Beseda Hall, with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. To enter the parade, either show up at Tabor Lumberyard on Main Street prior to the start of the parade or call Ed at 605-660-0274.
