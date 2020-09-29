Schramm Looks Back On Chamber Tenure

A fixture of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to the next challenge.
After nearly 12 years with the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, executive director Carmen Schramm retired from the position at the end of this month.
Recently, Schramm spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the challenges and changes she’s seen after more than a decade at the Chamber.
Schramm said a desire to move back to Yankton helped eventually draw her into the Chamber.
“I had been working out of Yankton for about 20 years doing a variety of different types of positions,” Schramm said. “At the time, I was working for a telecommunications company in Sioux Falls and I’d been with them for 10 years and kind of wanted to quit traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, every month. I decided to take a year off and look for a job back home, and that was in 2008.”
She said after a few odd jobs, the Chamber director position became open.
It was hardly the first management job that Schramm had held, having served in various management positions from the South Dakota Department of Tourism to sales manager at the Press & Dakotan.
“Every job that I had in the past prepared me really well for this job,” she said. “I worked retail when I first came to Yankton, so everything contributed a knowledge base to what a person really needs to be a Chamber executive director.”
And she was going to need to tap into that leadership knowledge quickly. The year was 2008 and before the year was over, the country would find itself plunging into the Great Recession.
Schramm said there was a lot of soul searching to be done for the Chamber amid the background of a global financial disaster.
“Yankton itself had lost several hundred jobs in the manufacturing area alone,” she said. “Bob Cappel, who was the previous director, had been out of that chair for a while. The economy wasn’t real great. Things hadn’t really been taken care of because there was no one there for a while. When I started, the idea was to look at, ‘What do we have? What’s been done? What’s worked? What hasn’t worked? What do we need to do to support the business community during a time like what we had in 2008-09?’”
She said a number of changes were made as a means to move the Chamber forward — even if some people may not have fully understood the Chamber’s role.
“We are a business membership organization,” she said. “When I first started, I can’t tell you how many people were like, ‘Oh, so you work for the city?’ ‘Well, no, we’re not a city organization — we’re a non-profit business organization.’ So the idea was to take programs and make them more business-driven. That first few years, we kind of got rid of things that were not necessarily in the mission of the Chamber and we made our program stronger.”
Schramm said one of the biggest accomplishments she’s seen has been growing the Chamber’s membership.
“When I started at the Chamber, we had just a little under 400 people that were members,” she said. “Today we have just over 500 members. We’ve definitely grown the membership over the years. … That makes me feel really proud that we’ve been able to maintain that 500-plus membership base.”
She said the Chamber also streamlined its services during her tenure.
“We switched from the membership levels that were called Fair Share — they were based on the number of employees, on revenue and that kind of thing — we switched to our bundled ones which were value-added bundles,” she said. “We eliminated 40 different types of membership levels and condensed it down to eight different membership levels.”
Schramm also mentioned a number of other events that the Chamber has been a part of, including the city’s 150th, 125 years of statehood, “Fireball Run,” Manufacturing Week and the aquatics center events as highlights of her tenure at the chamber.
Schramm said it’s been a wild ride.
“It’s been quite the rollercoaster,” she said. “I’ve met amazing people from amazing businesses. I’ve gotten to work with amazing leaders — not only in Yankton, but across the entire state. We’ve formed some really great relationships and we’ve formed some really good partnerships for the industry. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been crazy and wild.”
As for what’s next, she said there’s still more to do in the future.
“I’m going to take a little time off, but I’m not fully ready to retire yet,” she said. “Whatever I do is going to be fun.”
