Accidental Fire Destroys Vehicle

A van fire sparked additional fires and completely destroyed the vehicle west of Yankton Thursday.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels, the vehicle’s driver began experiencing issues while refueling.
“It was leaking gas at the gas pump at the rear of the vehicle,” Nickles said. “They had just replaced the fuel pump before this happened, so it was mechanical issue.”
While driving on 435 Ave. about one mile north of the Cottonwood Corral, the driver was investigating an issue with the van when it caught fire, he said
“The driver attempted to put the fire out unsuccessfully,” Nickels said. “They were running from house to house trying to find somebody to answer the door so they could report the fire.”
By the time the fire was reported, the van was well involved, he said adding that there were no injuries.
“We did have a few small explosions, which launched some debris, which sparked three spot fires in the ditch on the other side of the road,” Nickels said. “We put that out first, and then took care of the car.”
The Yankton Fire Department and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
