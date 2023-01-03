A Rare And Prehistoric Find
Buy Now

Dr. Alexander Dececchi

 Submitted Photo

Research involving Mount Marty biology professor, Dr. Alexander Dececchi and several worldwide colleagues, has uncovered the details of flight potential in prehistoric birds and the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal — both of which were published in peer-reviewed journals late this fall.

Using laser-stimulated fluorescence to reveal unseen details of soft tissue in the fossils, Dececchi and his colleagues discovered that the muscle proportions, sizes, and attachments in early birds differed from today’s modern birds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.