The Yankton School District Administration Office and all Attendance Center Offices will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19.
If there is a need to contact the school with any questions, the public is welcome to call the respective office or email. Respective phone numbers and email information is located on the Yankton School District Website for each location: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/.
