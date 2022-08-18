Rain Not Much Help

When it comes to precipitation, was Monday’s record-setting rainfall too little –- or more accurately, too much –- too late?
Yankton received nearly 3.5 inches of rainfall, with Vermillion close behind. Other parts of the region received about 1-2 inches.
Monday’s deluge will benefit some crops and forage but won’t help others, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials.
“(The) rain definitely will have an impact and help. If nothing else, it will help producers’ spirits,” according to Josh Pesek, county executive director for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices in Yankton and Bon Homme counties.
“The amount of rain was great, and, overall, it came slow enough that very little ran off,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
However, don’t look for any dramatic changes from recent rains, according to Dennis Todey with the USDA Climate Hub. In some cases, the damage has already been done, the former South Dakota state climatologist said.
“There are places where corn could still use a little bit of moisture. We are late in the game to have a big shift,” he said during Thursday’s webinar.
“We could still help soybeans even though it’s getting late in the season. We could get water back into the soil to start a recharge for next year.”
The full impact of this week’s rain remains to be determined, Pesek said.
“It really depends on the crop and at what time it was planted,” he said. “The forage crops --- alfalfa, grass for hay and graze --- and soybeans will definitely benefit from these rains. Soybean production is really set later in the growing season, so many of the soybeans will benefit greatly from the rain.”
For the corn crop, it’s a different story, Pesek said.
“Most of the corn has pollinated and the damage has already been done,” he said. “Some of the later planted stuff may benefit in adding a little test weight to what kernels have pollinated.”
The earlier prolonged dry conditions and heat –- including a period with a heat index of 110 degrees –- created real problems for crop development, Pesek said.
“Unfortunately, the worst of the drought and heat hit right at pollination, which will cause the corn plant not to pollinate and causing little to no kernels to develop on the ear,” he said.
Despite Monday’s rainfall, the Yankton region remains short of adequate precipitation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday.
Yankton County has instituted a burn ban starting at 6 a.m. today (Friday), with no open burning allowed until further notice. The county’s Office of Emergency Management made the announcement in a news release Thursday.
“Even with the rain we received the other day, conditions have started to dry out and our grassland flashy fuels are dry again,” the news release said. “The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.”
A burn ban had been discussed by county fire officials last week, and there was an intention to have the Yankton County Commission formally approve a ban during Tuesday’s meeting.
However, Monday’s rainfall put a temporary pause on that plan. Yankton received a record 3.42 inches of rain, smashing the 99-year-old record of 1.95 inches. Monday’s total was more rain than the city had received in June and July combined and the most one-day total since July 20, 2018.
Other parts of Yankton County received less rainfall during Monday’s event.
The County Commission did approve a proposal to institute possible future burn bans based on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The latest monitor update, which reflects Monday’s rainfall, shows the southern half of Yankton County at D2, or severe drought, while the northern half is rated at D3 (extreme drought).
The drought has already impacted crops in the Yankton region, according to Brian Fuchs with the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska.
Fuchs received reports from South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards and Southeast Research Farm supervisor Peter Sexton near Beresford.
“We are looking at reduced yields in the southeast part of South Dakota,” Fuchs said during Thursday’s webinar. “Corn is being cut for silage in non-irrigated areas south of Freeman and in the Centerville-Viborg area, with Clay and Union counties the worst, but not the only, area with extreme drought impacts.”
Without rain in the next week, corn currently yielding around 70 bushels an acre could plummet to 45-50 bushels an acre, Fuchs said.
Monday’s rain may produce a somewhat misleading picture, as it came in a deluge followed by dry conditions, Fuchs said.
“The soybean topsoil moisture is poor to very poor. Nebraska, South Dakota and Kansas last year were record to near-record production, but that has changed by quite a bit this year,” he said.
“The production conditions have been changing over time and have been declining. Some late rains would do wonder for finishing out the soybean crops in the region.”
The forage production and pasture and range conditions are poor to very poor, Fuchs said. The forage stopped in July and has been burning up at a rapid pace because of the heat and drought, said.
Farmer and ranchers are finding it difficult to locate feed on the open market, Fuchs said. When livestock producers do find a supply, they are also dealing with rising transportation expenses because of higher fuel costs, he added.
In that respect, this week’s rainfall was crucial for any grazing and forage prospects, Pesek said.
“This has impacted the livestock sector just as much, if not more than the row crop sector. There really is no insurance that can cover the loss of grazing acres and forage production like there is with grain production,” he said.
“Many producers are having to pull cattle of pasture months earlier than normal. Which means feeding them for extra months, which means more feed, which they will be short on already and now you are having to use several more months’ worth.”
Many factors are working against farmers and ranchers all at once, Pesek said.
“The livestock producers are getting hit from several different directions, between the loss of production then also buying feed stuffs right now, (which) is super expensive due to the multi-year drought causing production losses in the region.”
The long-range outlook through November calls for normal to above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, Fuchs said.
The Central Plains can also expect a third consecutive year of the La Nina weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean, Fuchs said.
“As for La Nina three-peat, there is a fairly good chance of La Nina conditions continuing through the early part of winter and then decreasing quite rapidly as we get into the later parts of winter,” he said.
“Not all La Ninas or even El Ninos (another weather pattern) behave the same. The key is where the Pacific jet stream and polar jet stream set up over the winter. It determines the kind of weather and conditions we’ll see during that time.”
A three-peat LaNina has only occurred twice before during Climate Prediction Center record keeping, leaving little basis for comparison, Todey said.
But for now, the region desperately needs rainfall, Todey said.
“We flat out need precipitation in a lot of places right now,” he said. “We haven’t seen this kind of widespread drought through a broad section since 2012-13, so it’s been a decade as far as this goes.”
