CASES DISPOSED: JULY 8-14, 2023
Keefer Dean Smith, Vermillion; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Reid Robert Oliver Lande, Beresford; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Sarina Maria Knox, 307 Maple Street, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Michael Green, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jail sentence of three days with three days credit; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $600; Jail sentence of 70 days with 30 days suspended and 50 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use or vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Theresa R. Hlavac, Irene; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Emma Nickole Heine, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Alexander Eugene Kranz, 908 Locust St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Charles Owen Thornton, 2311 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Adam Ray Uken, Tabor; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $793; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and two days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Joshua Hackney, 1009 Mulberry Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Scott Allen Rutten, Norfolk, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Kenneth Lee Meyers, Wayne, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Galen Ray Williams, Greenwood, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Cameron Allen Kraft, Kingsley, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Damion Lewis Beil, Irene; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or more; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended.
Summer D. Minshall, 1003 Memory Lane A14, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Olga L. Silva Perez, 2200 Douglas Ave. #19, Yankton; Left-turning vehicle – manner of making turn; $132.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Raul Nathaniel Mendiola, Houston, Tex.; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Christian John Whitham, Harrisburg; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Allen Edward Lippert, Chamberlain; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tony George Souhrada, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Matthew Joseph Hirsch, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ean Shane Stacken, Royal, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Ashley Rene Duvall, 130 Par Lane, Lot 31, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kevin Sandford Olson, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Michelle L. Hilliard, Vermillion; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Jail sentence of 2 days with 5 days credit.
Matthew Jacob Christ, 613 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Suspended execution of sentence; $4,184.25; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation.
Andrew Javon Simpson, Vermillion; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $816.50; License revoked for two years; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years’ probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence -3rd offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kyle Cory Katterhagen, 117 E. 16th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Luke Steven Gapp, Vermillion; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Paul H. Evans, Sewanee, Tenn.; Careless driving; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Grant William Nielsen, 415 E. 5th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Kent Christopher Hochstein, Hartington, Neb.; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights; $348.50.
Dominic Michael Leonard, 616 Maple St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Toni McSweeney, Sioux Falls; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and one day credit; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Matthew Jacob Christ, 613 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Possession prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Michael Green, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $600; Jail sentence of 70 days with 30 days suspended and 50 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint/petition; Intentional damage to property - $1,000-$2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $1,000-$2,500.
Mark Richard Blakey, Senior, Geddes; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $287.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Jason Debates, 410 Burleigh #1, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 6th or subsequent offense; $1,166.50; License revoked for five years; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 7 years suspended and 6 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Chelsea Ann Larson, 1813 Pine Street, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Darrell Foster, Schofield, Wis.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Morgan Diane Halverson, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Christopher G. Barta, Irene; Failure to stop at signal of law enforcement officer; $282.50; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Trevor James Yeigh, 1113 Kennedy Dr., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Kristine Marie Goolsby, 2900 Douglas Ave. #203, Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Roderick Douglas Dominguez, 1404 W. 26th St., Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
William Tannel Rainer, 3301 Aurora St., Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies make or possession counterfeiting device; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 127 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies possession forged instrument with intent to defraud; $899.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 127 days credit; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Make or possess counterfeiting device; Recharged by indictment; Possession forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less.
Maile Geolina, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Celia Analese Sandoval, 415 W. 15th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee; $132.50.
Mark Joseph Albenesius, 31110 Walleye Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Bryant Ellery Burke, Tyndall; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Shaelynn Ann Freeman, Homeless, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Eluding; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Mary Denise Devries, 1008 Mulberry St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Shaelynn Ann Freeman, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended.
Samantha Elaine Franklin, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 12, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Kyle Louis Wright, Sioux Falls; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; $705.50; Jail sentence of 20 days with 11 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ray Jamaurey Jackson, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 306, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Tonia Renee Raisor, 809 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
Jeremy James Lewedag, 2509 Colton Ave., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage contain accessible in vehicle; $78.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $790.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence -2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information.
