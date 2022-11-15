Burbank Woman Charged In Vehicular Death

BURBANK — A woman who reportedly crashed her vehicle through a portion of a home in Burbank this summer, killing one person, has been arrested in Clay County on a charge of vehicular homicide.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Joyce Ann Hawley, 59, of Burbank, was arrested Monday on a warrant for one count each of manslaughter in the 2nd degree, traffic/vehicular homicide and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, which carries a bond or cash/surety of $50,000, set by the warrant.
On July 8, Clay County sheriffs and Fire and EMS units responded to an incident at about 11:40 a.m. after a vehicle had crashed through the garage wall of a home in Burbank, exited into the back yard and struck a resident in its path, according to a press release issued by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, Elizabeth Williams, 54, of Burbank, was flown to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, where she died of her injuries.
Hawley was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would investigate the cause of the crash with the help of the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Any decision regarding prosecution of any criminal or traffic offenses would be made at the conclusion of the investigation, the press release said.
