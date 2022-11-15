Burbank Woman Charged In Vehicular Death
BURBANK — A woman who reportedly crashed her vehicle through a portion of a home in Burbank this summer, killing one person, has been arrested in Clay County on a charge of vehicular homicide.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Joyce Ann Hawley, 59, of Burbank, was arrested Monday on a warrant for one count each of manslaughter in the 2nd degree, traffic/vehicular homicide and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, which carries a bond or cash/surety of $50,000, set by the warrant.

