A Spirit Of Giving
Buy Now

Pictured (from left) are Pastor Eric Lotz, MW manager James Raney, recipient Kelli White, MW tow truck driver and mechanic Emily Carlson and MW mechanics Gerrit Nelson and Greg Saugstad.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This Christmas, Kelli White didn’t find her present under a tree — she found it waiting for her in a mechanic’s garage.

The Yankton woman has endured a multitude of challenges this year. She was homeless, lost her job, and started another round of twice-weekly cancer treatments in Sioux Falls. She found a temporary home with Pathways Shelter in Yankton, which provides night-by-night emergency shelter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.