A Spirit Of Giving

This Christmas, Kelli White didn’t find her present under a tree — she found it waiting for her in a mechanic’s garage.
The Yankton woman has endured a multitude of challenges this year. She was homeless, lost her job, and started another round of twice-weekly cancer treatments in Sioux Falls. She found a temporary home with Pathways Shelter in Yankton, which provides night-by-night emergency shelter.
“I was staying at Pathways Shelter overnight and spending my days in my van, working with food delivery for Door Dash,” she said. “I would sit freezing in my van, thinking I was having a nervous breakdown.”
Then came the huge blow — her 2005 Honda Odyssey van broke down earlier this month on her way to Sioux Falls for her treatment for thyroid cancer.
White reached out to one person who represented her “family” — the Rev. Eric Lotz, pastor of New Life Church. White had joined the non-denominational church of about 85 members shortly after moving to Yankton about two years ago.
Lotz knew the vehicle’s importance in White’s life.
“This van is beyond transportation. It’s her actual lifeline so she can get back and forth for her treatments,” he said. “When her van broke down, people stepped in and have given her rides back and forth to Sioux Falls. But we can’t always have a member available for driving, and they need to reschedule Kelli’s treatment.”
White’s phone call to the pastor — her refuge at the lowest moment of her life — resulted in more than a ride back to Yankton. By reaching out, she set in motion a chain of events that led to its finale Friday, two days before Christmas.
RECEIVING THE GIFT
At 1 p.m. Friday, she picked up her van at MW Towing and Automotive Services with a replacement used engine and parts, along with a previous towing job, all at no cost to her. The moment was made possible by the work of New Life Church and other community members, Nordstrom’s of Garretson, Auto Zone of Yankton and MW.
“When I got there, I saw all of them, Pastor Eric and the MW employees, standing with the van, I was overwhelmed,” White said. “I did cry, and it’s just a peaceful feeling not having the worry about whether the vehicle will run. Emotionally, you don’t have the stress, and it’s such a relief.”
MW manager James Raney said his crew wanted to make the van available in time for Christmas.
“We really pushed to get it done,” he said. “We were able to move her up.”
For White, the gathering Friday afternoon wasn’t just about picking up the van.
“It was great seeing the whole team and the ability to thank each one of them. They spent a lot of time pulling this together,” she said. “It was really great to see their faces and have the chance to thank them in person. They really pushed to get my van done for Christmas. It was really perfect timing, and it’s shining the light on how good people are here in Yankton.”
A LONELY ROAD
For Lotz, Friday’s presentation of the finished van marked the end of a trail filled with faith and, yes, Christmas miracles.
“When she because a member, everybody fell in love with her and wanted to help her as much as we could,” he said. “We wanted to make her feel at home in the church, to let her know people cared for her.”
White has endured numerous bouts with cancer in recent years, Lotz said. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this year. After initial surgery and radiation, doctors believed they removed all of the cancer only to have a biopsy reveal it returned about two months ago.
Doctors removed lymph nodes, and she has started a treatment regimen in Sioux Falls, about 85 miles away.
“Her vehicle breaking down could not have come at a worse time,” the pastor said.
Lotz recalled her initial phone call, asking for his assistance as her van had broken down on a back road. He took along jumper cables and motor oil in case of a minor need. Shortly after he arrived, he realized the van needed much more than a quick fix.
“As she was trying to start the car, I was under the hood and could hear it was something much more grave,” he said, noting it occurred during the first round of storms to hit the area.
A church member borrowed his brother’s truck and towed the van into town. The group determined engine repairs would cost more than the vehicle’s worth, and purchasing a new vehicle was financially out of the question.
“What we saw was the need for a whole engine swap,” Lotz said.
TAKING ACTION
Church members went into action, hitting the phones and contacting Nordstrom’s Automotive in Garretson, just outside Sioux Falls. The business sold an engine, valued at around $1,100, for about $260, Lotz said.
“I paid for it online with church funds, and we had a church member who picked up the engine and dropped it off at my house because I have an engine lift,” the pastor said.
Upon hearing of her plight, the MW staff stepped forward, Raney said.
“Bo Bomar came in and told us about the situation. He gave me the pastor’s number and asked if there was anything we could do to help,” he said. “I contacted Doug Marquardt, the owner, and talked to him. The pastor reached out to Auto Zone about our needed parts.”
In the meantime, White was staying at Pathways with her van parked on the street. She was concerned the vehicle could be towed if the city plowed streets for snow removal.
MW not only agreed to do the needed work on the van but also to cover towing to its location outside Yankton, Raney said.
“We went down to Pathways and towed it for free,” he said. “I didn’t want another tow company to do it and then charge her for an additional cost. We wanted to take (those worries) off her plate. It also made it easier to have it here where it’s safe, and the vehicle was already here when the engine and parts arrived.”
All the moving parts fell into place, Raney said. The engine arrived from Nordstrom’s at the greatly reduced cost, Auto Zone provided the parts at their cost and MW provided nine hours of free labor with an anonymous donor at the church picking up the other six hours of labor.
Just when it seemed the effort had cleared all hurdles, Lotz literally ran into a roadblock. After loading up the engine in the back of a pick-up truck, he headed for MW on a back road for the 1-2 mile trip to the garage.
Unfortunately, the two inches of snowfall and blowing winds created a snowdrift he didn’t see with the limited visibility. He became stuck about three-fourths of the way through the high drift.
“My four-wheel drive was buried up to the frame in the snow,” the pastor explained.
He sought to dig himself out of the predicament, working to remove snow from under the truck, when a Good Samaritan came along and pulled him out.
“He didn’t ask for anything, just ‘Have a great day’ and see me on my way. I got to the M&W and dropped off the engine, but I didn’t take the back roads home,” the pastor said. “Every step of the way, God provided whatever was needed.”
MORE CHRISTMAS GIFTS
In the meantime, other parts of White’s life fell into place. Through a contact, she was hired as a live-in nanny, meeting her needs for both a job and home.
Also, White received phone calls from pastors of other churches offering her assistance. For her, the outreach reaffirmed the warm family welcome she felt upon moving to Yankton and upon entering New Life Church for the first time. She said she still feels the loving embrace as she deals with her cancer and other challenges in her life.
For her, Friday’s presentation was a gift not only of a reliable mode of transportation but also knowing that people care about her.
“I was very excited, like a little kid waiting for a Christmas present. It’s been overwhelming,” she said.
Earlier this week, Lotz said he wanted to see the van presentation and White’s reaction.
“It will be great to see the smile on her face and what life holds for her now that she doesn’t have to worry about finding the money to pay for the bill and to have a dependable vehicle. It’s great to see this come full circle,” the minister said.
“When this began, I wasn’t really thinking in my head about doing this for Christmas. We had a sister in need, and it’s exciting for me to see our church family share the love of Jesus. It’s not necessarily pay it forward, it’s more like ‘Do Unto Others.’”
Many times, moments of despair turn into moments where God provides a better plan than ever imagined, Lotz said.
“There are things that happen in all of our lives that seem couldn’t get any worse, and then things turn around and get better,” he said. “I remember, it was like as a kid, where you connect the dots. You don’t see the whole picture until God connects all the dots, one by one, and they fall where they need to be. The picture becomes clearer and clearer. I truly believe God leads us in this direction and that we will paint a picture that we don’t even imagine.”
For Raney, Friday’s presentation presented his staff with an early Christmas present — seeing the joy on White’s face. “We hope it inspires others to give when they can,” he said.
White said it’s wonderful to enjoy so many good friends who made sure she had her van back.
“It’s the best Christmas I’ve had in a long time. I hope my story inspires others to pay it forward for the blessings they have received,” she said.
“And I want to let people know there really are other people out there who really care about you, and God will bless you. I have faith that things will get better and only go up from here.”
