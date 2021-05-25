VERMILLION — Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy was elected President of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association during the Association’s annual meeting held recently in Deadwood.
The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association represents State’s Attorneys and local prosecutors in all 66 South Dakota Counties. The SDSAA provides South Dakota prosecutors with continued education and training, and unifies the voice of prosecutors on local, state and national legal policy.
Lincoln County State’s Attorney Thomas Wollman was elected Vice President. Other board members elected include: Theresa Maule Rossow (Brule County), Daniel Haggar (Minnehaha County), Wendy Kloeppner (Lake County), Cassie Wendt (Butte County), Ernest Thompson (Brown County), Zach Pahlke (Mellette County & Tripp County), Roxanne Hammond (Pennington County), Daniel Nelson (Brookings County), Jessica LaMie (Hughes County), Victor Rapkoch (Marshall County), and NDAA Director Mark Vargo (Pennington County).
Tracy said, “It’s a privilege to serve in this leadership role for prosecutors working to improve public safety across South Dakota.”
