Yankton’s normal Memorial Day observance honoring its deceased veterans is not possible this year due to social distancing concerns and construction at Memorial Park.
An abbreviated schedule of local events will be held Monday, May 25. The Honor Guard will be performing military rites including playing of “Taps” and prayer by the chaplain according to the following schedule:
• 9 a.m. — VFW plot at Yankton Cemetery
• 9:15 a.m. — GAR plot at Yankton Cemetery
• 9:30 a.m. — Sacred Heart Cemetery
• 9:45 a.m. — Human Services Center Cemetery
• 10 a.m. — Garden of Memories
Individuals wishing to attend are encouraged to maintain physical distancing.
We would like to honor the memories of the following members we have lost in the last year: Freelan Aune, Maynard Christensen, Wes Cimpl, George Dayhuff, Elmer Fischer, George Flevares, Ronald Freng, Robert Gullikson, Kerry Hanson, Raymond Heinen, Michael Hugh, Robert Jensen, Donald Jorgensen, Erwin Kaup, Duane Kleinschmidt, Donald Oswald, Bernell Peterson, Nathan Steinbach, Daniel Steiner, Conley Stanage, George Townsend and Lawrence Wubben.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.