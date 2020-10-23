100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 24, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 24, 1945
• Sheriff Harry Coates was notified today to be on the alert for three escaped prisoners who broke out of the Yellowstone county jail at Billings, Montana, last Sunday noon. The prisoners slugged the jailer when he brought the noon meal and made their escape.
• John E. Walsh, prominent Yankton attorney recently returned after serving three years with the army, has reopened his law offices here in his former location in the old Dakota National Bank building.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 24, 1970
• Bill Gibson and Dr. Webster H. Sill Jr., both of the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, talked over their friendship with Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Norman E. Borlaug. Sill has been acquainted with Borlaug for over 20 years and their research has often brought them together in studying plant genetics. Gibson knows him somewhat better, as the prize-winning author of the “green revolution” married Gibson’s sister.
• The Yankton Bucks probed and stuttered for three quarters last night, then hit the Watertown Arrows with three last period touchdowns to win their eighth game in a row this season, winning outright possession of the ESD football championship.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 24, 1995
• Mother Nature played an early Halloween trick on area farmers Monday, dumping snow and rain on a harvest which looked like it had survived all adversity. Yankton County extension agent Craig Anthony thinks farmers face a large, but not insurmountable, problem getting back on schedule.
• Surrounded by Chamber members, developers Bill Bobzin and Kim Donohoe officially christened Willow Ridge, their new housing development, at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Yankton Inn. Willow Ridge will help provide affordable housing to the working class.
