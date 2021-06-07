Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• John Lavasseur, 33, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a warrant.
• Joshua Gay, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law-enforcement. Gay was subsequently released and arrested again Monday for violation of a no contact order prior to a court appearance and simple assault (domestic).
• Myron Fineran Jr., 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Kyle Wright, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Kyle Schlautman, 50, Omaha, Neb., was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• David List, 46, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and resisting arrest.
• Jonni Felton, 42, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Ashton Vaith, 21, Menno, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Christopher Mohlenbrock, 23, Saint Peter, Minn., was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mark Rens, 42, Ireton, Iowa, was arrested Saturday for boating under the influence.
• Michelle Eastman, 53, Omaha, Neb., was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Keisha Watkins, 32, Brooklyn Center, Minn., was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• Kyle Frieberg, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic) and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Todd Womack, 58, San Diego, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steve Shockley, 60, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Stephanie Schurman, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Terrence Gay, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault and simple assault (domestic).
