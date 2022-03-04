PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed March 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in South Dakota.
The Executive Proclamation explains that individuals with developmental disabilities, along with their families and friends, encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people. It states that “the most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution.”
For more information or assistance with issues relating to a developmental disability, you may contact the Protection & Advocacy for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities Program (PADD) at Disability Rights South Dakota (DRSD). Visit DRSD online at www.drsdlaw.org or call 1-800-658-4782 to speak to an Intake Specialist.
View the full Executive Proclamation issued by Noem at: https://bit.ly/3sBCApi.
