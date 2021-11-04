Kids’ Chance Awareness Week is a national initiative designed to highlight existing Kids’ Chance programs and state organizations across the country. It provides our supporters with a specified time frame to be engaged with and raise awareness about our mission.
Kids’ Chance of South Dakota will be celebrating Kids’ Chance of South Dakota Awareness Week Nov. 8-12.
Kids’ Chance organizations provide scholarships to children of workers who have been injured or killed on the job. Although we collectively reach hundreds of students each year, we know that there are more students in need of assistance.
The planning for the future initiative is designed to reach potential scholarships applicants, specifically those who are not yet of college age. Kids’ Chance of America collects and maintains their contact information so they can reach out when the time comes to start considering higher education. They can then connect these students to the right state organization to begin the application process.
