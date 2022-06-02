• Mason Hlavac, 18, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Corine Hague, 45, Hurley, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Regina Frazier, 45, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Moultrie Gillyard Jr., 54, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Brett Cramblett, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Ryan Kushman, 36, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a court hold.
• Brandon Painter, 21, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a court hold.
• Kyle Cournoyer, 32, Wagner, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
