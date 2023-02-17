Bar Exam
A bill that aimed to create an apprenticeship program as an alternative to the bar exam for South Dakota lawyers has been withdrawn by its sponsor.

House Bill 1076 is sponsored by Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish. It would have allowed University of South Dakota Knutson School of Law graduates to bypass the bar exam and instead earn a law license by completing 1,000 hours of supervised practice with an experienced lawyer in the state.

