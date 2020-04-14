Due to the pandemic, the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association has postponed the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Event until April 23-24, 2021. Your ticket will be honored at next year’s event.
All nine bands, nearly a dozen South Dakota Rock and Roll supporters, and the two Lifetime Achievement Award recipients that would have been inducted into the Hall of Fame this year will be inducted in 2021.
• Bands: Indigenous, The Rumbles, ROX, Trees, Midwest Coast, Cokeley, Felix, Blue Things and Rich Show
• Ballrooms/Venues: Clark Playhouse; The Barbarian
• Sound/Production: Scott Nesbit
• Promoter: John Steever with Downtown Promotions
• Spirit of the Music: Dennis Cokeley, Kevin Newcomb, and Tony Johnson
• Music Store: Haggerty’s Musicworks, Rapid City
• DJs: Ben Davis and Patty Dee with the “Ben & Patty Show” (Mix 97.3)
• Lifetime Achievement: Chris Gage; Gordy Zens
All tickets purchased for this year’s event will be honored at the next induction event set to take place April 23-24, 2021, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. If you’d prefer a refund, visit www.sdrrma.com.
