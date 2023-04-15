WAGNER —A juvenile has been taken into custody for a Wagner death this week, according to the South Dakota Attorney General's (AG) office.
AG spokesman Tony Mangan informed the Press & Dakotan of the development
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WAGNER —A juvenile has been taken into custody for a Wagner death this week, according to the South Dakota Attorney General's (AG) office.
AG spokesman Tony Mangan informed the Press & Dakotan of the development
Mangan said the investigation remains ongoing and he could not release any further information, including whether authorities are pursuing other suspects or persons of interest.
He previously described the case as involving a fatality.
The AG's office includes the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The AG's office and the Charles Mix County state's attorney will determine whether to charge the juvenile as an adult.
The Press & Dakotan sought comment earlier this week from Charles Mix County State's Attorney Steve Cotton but had not received a response.
The date of an initial court appearance was not immediately available, but the hearing will presumably be held at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes.
Authorities have not released the name of either the suspect or the victim.
However, a Wagner woman has posted on Facebook that the deceased person was her 16-year-old brother. She said his death occurred Monday. She described it as murder and demanded justice.
The Press & Dakotan reached out to her for further comment but did not receive a response.
The Press & Dakotan did receive an obituary matching the brother's age and date of death but could not confirm it was the same person.
Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the case was handled by the DCI and the Wagner Police Department.
Wagner Police Chief Damon Griffith said he could not comment or release more information because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Also, Wagner Superintendent Matt Yost said he could not comment on whether the victim attended the school.
Charles Mix County Clerk of Courts Jennifer Robertson said earlier this week she could not release court records or other information as the case pertained to a juvenile.
The Wagner school received a threat of an undisclosed nature between Thursday night and Friday morning. Griffith and Yost said the threat was not considered credible, and they declined to comment whether the threat was related to the Wagner death earlier in the week.
This remains a developing story.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.