EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The election will be held April 11, with early voting starting March 27.
NAME: Charlie Gross
FAMILY: I have two daughters and five grandchildren, with one family living in Houston and the other living in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: My bachelor’s degree in English Education was from Oakland University in Michigan. My MBA is from the University of Iowa in 1977. Presently, I am teaching at Mount Marty University, having retired from a banking career of 35 years. I teach finance classes and macroeconomics.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I have served 24.5 years on the City Commission, beginning in the early 1990s. During that time, I also served 5.5 years as the mayor. I have served on numerous committees and have been a member of several organizations during my banking and teaching careers. At the present time, I am a member of the Contact Center Board of Directors and am serving on the City’s Summit Activities Center Task Force. In addition, while living in Council Bluffs, Iowa, I served four years on the Council Bluffs City Council. Even though I did not run for re-election several years ago, I continued attending City Commission meetings and continued to find ways to stay involved with the work of the City.
• Why are you running?
My second boss once asked what the city of West Burlington was doing or planning, as they represented 10% of my bank’s deposits. So I would know, I started attending City Council meetings in 1979 and have not missed very many ever since. I am running for office at the encouragement of several friends and, while circulating my petition to run, several more people added their encouragement. I would like the public to know that I was raised to give back to the community and that I have done that all of my life. This is one way to give back to Yankton.
• What does striking the right balance on quality-of-life features (Summit Activities Center, aquatics center, park upgrades) and civic needs (police, fire, road maintenance, etc.) look like in a time of rising costs?
The City will be challenged trying to balance the budget between quality-of-life features and infrastructure/civic needs. We haven’t dealt with inflation since the 1970s and early 1980s, and inflation makes budgeting a real challenge. Yankton’s already experiencing higher costs and prices above estimates for equipment we’re purchasing this year. The wastewater treatment plant upgrades will be a challenge. Strategic planning and budget discussions are where the commission sets priorities, and those discussions aren’t going to get easier. If the Federal Reserve pushes the country into a recession, as is feared by many economists, that will also present the City Commission with budgetary challenges. My finance background and commission experience have given me insights into the budget process and how to respond to economic pressures.
• How do you feel about developing the property immediately west of Yankton Cemetery and, if in favor, what do you view as developing it respectfully?
I do not favor developing the land on the west side of the cemetery. It should be left for future expansions of the cemetery. I also have a problem picturing what project or building would be compatible with the cemetery. What is wrong with green space for the next hundred years?
• What is the next big project Yankton needs to tackle?
In listening to people in the community, no one project stands out as the next big thing. The Meridian Bridge will have to be dealt with at some point in the future, the need for a new library has been discussed and affordable housing will also be a challenge. When I look at the Fox Run development, the Willow Ridge development, the Yankton Area Progressive Growth’s Westbrook Estates development, plus all the other projects around town, I wonder how we can have a housing shortage. But we do. When I look at all the apartments that have been built, I wonder how we can need more. But we do.
• Additional thoughts?
People want to call Yankton home, and I want to make sure that trend continues to happen.
