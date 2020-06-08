Aracelli Aune was looking for something to occupy her time.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she’s been limited in what she can do, but she remembered hearing about an activity that could be an option.
Air rifle.
“I thought it’d be fun to try,” said Aune, an 11-year-old from Yankton who will enter the sixth grade this fall.
She had previously taken part in a “Super Girl Day Camp,” which is hosted each summer at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for girls ages 7 and up.
During that course, Aune and the other participants shot both BB guns and air rifles, and that was an experience that came to mind when she was searching for an activity this summer.
“I actually have something to do now with everything going on, other than practicing with my bow in the backyard,” she said.
While archery is still the main draw for youth at the Easton Yankton Archery Center, air rifle is quickly gaining momentum.
And that was by design.
When the center (the largest archery complex in the world) opened a new 24,000-square-foot addition in 2018, sports like air rifle and tennis were targeted as activities that could be held in the new space.
The sport of air rifle, in particular, has taken off in popularity, so much so that the center added the “Introduction to Air Rifle” course this summer for anyone ages 7 and up, according to Evan Walton, the center’s recreation programs director.
“This is a huge part of why we expanded,” he said before last Thursday’s course.
In addition to the four-session courses that are offered Fridays in June and Thursday in July, anyone interested in air rifle can reserve a lane and time online at neyac.org.
During the course last Thursday, Aune was one of five shooters — a father from Yankton brought his four children — who worked with Walton on shooting from three positions: standing, kneeling and prone (on the ground).
While spaced out due to CDC guidelines and while wearing safety glasses, the participants shot rifles that are limited to 600 feet per second and that fire small rubber pellets.
For someone familiar with shooting a BB gun, the air rifle wasn’t all that difficult to learn, Aune said after the course.
“It’s not really a big adjustment if you’re used to shooting a BB gun or a regular rifle,” she said. “It’s actually easier this way.”
The participants shot from 10 meters away into an electronic targeting system — one of 20 state-of-the-art devices at the center, according to Walton — that immediately displays a target on a screen next to the archers.
The targeting systems can allow competitors in a tournament to shoot against someone who may not even be in the same location, Walton added.
“We can connect to the same system and you can compete against someone else,” he said.
The targets displayed on the screen also allow the shooter to immediately evaluate their performance, according to Aune.
“You can take your time and can see how you’re getting better each time,” she said.
As she packed up her belongings after Thursday’s course, Aune said she sees how air rifle could become an addicting activity.
Why has the sport become so popular?
“Part of it may be that people of all ages can shoot together at the same level,” Walton said.
“And generally, kids like shooting a BB gun, and this is a safer way to do that.”
Yankton is set to next year host the World Field Target Championship, which will feature an air rifle competition.
