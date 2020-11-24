No Yankton Feast This Year, But A Lot Of Memories

The Yankton Community Feast has been a unique event that, for attendees as well as volunteers, has become a Yankton Thanksgiving tradition.
The feast has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers shared memories and hopes that it will return next year.
Originally conceived by Don “Murdo” Edwards and his friend, the late Steven “Chopper” Johnson, who both held that Thanksgiving was their favorite holiday, the feast sought to provide community-based fellowship along with a great Thanksgiving meal.
“The feast was designed for a community, not for a specific population, not for a specific group. It was for the community to come in and interact with everybody else,” Brenda Drobish, who managed volunteers for the Community Feast until 2008, told the Press & Dakotan. “You walked in there and people with disabilities were sitting right next to leaders of the community. You had a real strong sense of, ‘We are a community.’”
Also, the group of volunteers struck her as diverse, she said.
“Starting from scratch, it was quite an experience to see how many people were willing to say, ‘Yes, I want to come out and help,’” Drobish said.
She only stopped volunteering when she moved to Idaho. There, she found she truly missed the event.
“I enjoyed it and I missed the people that I worked with,” Drobish said. “I’ve tried to duplicate it (in Idaho) and it doesn’t always work. It’s a unique thing for Yankton.”
Looking back, it’s hard to see how the event could have failed to take off, but the first year was probably the scariest thing Marlene Johnson said she had ever done.
“Chopper and Murdo were just so gung-ho and thought that people would show up, but what are the chances?” Johnson said. “I thought, ‘I should go downtown and pay everybody $1 (to come),’ because we had food ready to go and what if nobody shows? We had no way of knowing how many people were going to show.”
That first year, the Community Feast saw more than 900 attendees.
“I’ve talked to people that have tried to do something similar in different communities, and they haven’t gotten it to fly,” she said. She credits the feast’s success in Yankton to the large number of community groups involved in putting it on, including Sacred Heart Church, which initially hosted the feast; and, later, Calvary Baptist Church.
The sisters of Yankton’s Sacred Heart Monastery were on board since the first year.
“We weren’t sure how to prepare the turkeys and get all that stuff together,” Johnson said. “So, Chopper decided to call the convent. They helped make turkeys and dressing — and they make the best dressing, bar none, of any I’ve ever had in my entire life.”
The sisters have been cooking 32 turkeys each year for the event, she said. Trinity Lutheran Church would prepare the 500 pounds of donated potatoes each year.
“The first year, I put out calls begging for pies,” Johnson said. “Anybody that could make a pie or two, we’d gladly take them.”
For some of those individuals, pie donation became a yearly commitment, she said.
One group of volunteers that made pies for the event, the Sweet Adelines, would sell them the day before to raise money for the feast.
“We had a number of people that would purchase Sweet Adelines’ pies, give them the money and then bring them to the feast,” Johnson said.
Volunteers seemed to return every year, making the planning and execution of the massive event much easier.
“We used to have people volunteer when it first started, and we’d say, ‘OK, you can be on the serving line and they’d serve the whole time.” Johnson said. “Now, it’s gotten to be so big and so many people want to work that we have to give them one-hour shifts.”
Jody Johnson started off volunteering early on the day of the feast in the pie room with the women who were cutting the pies and getting them ready to go, she said.
Some people think it’s all about serving the food, she said, but there is a great deal that goes on behind the scenes, including picking up the food, getting and setting up tables and chairs and necessary equipment.
Yankton attorney Matt Michels, a former legislator and Lt. Gov. from 2011 to 2019, has been volunteering behind the scenes at the feast since the very beginning.
“I didn’t want to be up front. I was in front of a lot of other things, including public office and running over the years,” he said. “I preferred to be in the back doing the dishes. I had worked in a restaurant in high school and I had no problem running the machine.”
Though he was running dishes and training the younger volunteers, Michels had time to spend with attendees.
“People from all stripes of our region came, folks that I hadn’t seen, except every year at this event,” he said. “So we’d hug and tell stories.”
Volunteers for some events can be hard to find, but this is an event Larry Nickles, deputy chief for the Yankton Fire Department, said he looks forward to every year.
“The day of is a long day, but it’s a fast day,” he said. “There are turkeys to be deboned, food to be hauled in and maintaining the equipment that we have, so, like Jody said, it’s just not to show up and serve food. We do that too.”
What started out as a community feast, became the meaning of Thanksgiving for many, Jody Johnson said.
The feast is gone this year, and with it, a little piece of Thanksgiving will be missing for some.
“It’s like your whole extended family, everybody, in one place at one time,” she said. “That’s the nice thing about being there all day and volunteering; you basically get to see the whole community come together.”
