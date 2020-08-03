HARTINGTON, Neb. — A grain bin accident Monday did not result in any fatalities, according to Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda.
Few details were released as of Monday night’s press deadline. The Press & Dakotan had received a report that the accident occurred in the Hartington-Fordyce area.
Koranda told the Press & Dakotan that the party survived the accident and was transported to a medical facility.
