100 Years Ago
Friday, October 22, 1920
• At the ball game Sunday the Malloy brothers experienced a very unpleasant accident. While running for a fly ball they collided with the result that James had five teeth knocked out and was taken to the hospital. Both are recovering now.
• The Inch Brothers are using their engine on their corn husking machine and it sounds like a railroad train coming from the east.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 22, 1945
• Yankton is celebrating its first victory in 47 years over the University of South Dakota, and a shutout at that. The Greyhounds started for their 13 to 0 win with the opening kickoff. Yankton’s last win over the Coyotes was in 1898 by 17 to 5.
• Federal communications commission experts forecast today that a “fairly good number” of television stations will go on the air during 1946. Within four weeks FCC hopes to announce rules and regulations for television broadcasting.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 22, 1970
• Enrollments at the seven state-supported colleges and universities increased 87 students for the fall, 1970, term, Dr. Richard Gibb, SD Commissioner of Higher Education, said Wednesday.
• As is so often the case, the game between the Watertown Arrows and the Yankton Bucks is one of the most important of the conference’s year; in fact, this year the head-to-head meeting of the two toughies will determine the champion. And they will meet here on Friday night, Parents Night for the Yankton Bucks.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 22, 1995
• No paper
