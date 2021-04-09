• Charleen Marek, 42, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Andrew Dowling, 22, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Megan Walker, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Troy Glaze, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
• Brett Chase, 33, Kingman, Ariz., was arrested Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Zachary Scheetz, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and on a warrant for failure to appear.
