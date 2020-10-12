The City of Yankton has been in need of equipment upgrades in its RTEC meeting space for years.
And thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, those upgrades are coming.
During Monday night’s regular meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board voted unanimously to approve up to $160,000 for new meeting room and PEG (Public Education Government) Channel equipment.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said the ongoing pandemic has given the city a reason to pursue a long-sought project.
“One opportunity COVID-19 has given us is the need to really address technology and not just get by,” Leon said. “One of the things that was recommended to me was that we take this opportunity to make sure we have the best technology we can for this room so that you all can communicate with the public and do your business remotely, if necessary, but also have folks access you remotely in a way our current technology cannot perform.”
And according to city IT Services Director Duane Johnson, the RTEC meeting room’s broadcast technology is becoming very dated.
“All of the equipment in this meeting room was installed in 2002,” Johnson said. “It’s 18 years old, and during that time frame, the only things we’ve replaced is we’ve added a new overhead projector and also added a phone interface. All of the equipment is analog.”
PEG equipment is somewhat newer, having been replaced in 2012.
He added that the current hybrid model of partially on-site commissioners and partially remote commissioners and staff has led to some issues with the equipment which pre-dates mass live-streaming.
“Our meeting room works OK for everybody here,” he said. “GoToMeeting works good for everybody (who is) remote. But when you mix the two together, it gets a little bit dicey at times.”
Leon said the project may, at least partially, be reimbursed thanks to CARES Act funding.
“As you know, we need to expend the CARES Act funds prior to the end of the year,” she said. “We are going to submit all of this to our CARES Act (ask) to the state and anticipate we’ll get at least a partial reimbursement for that, but no guarantees.”
She said the project does not have to be bid out due to it being technology, but the city is looking for bids anyway on the recommendation it try and get three quotes.
Two bids have been received but have not been released to the public at this time.
Commissioner Amy Miner said she favors the undertaking.
“Given the way we’re running meetings remotely — since we started that in March — I think it’s extraordinarily important that we do the upgrade,” she said. “I’ve heard lots of things from lots of citizens in the last several months. As we were getting started and having our health board meetings, people were really frustrated if they couldn’t access conversations and contribute.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, Leon announced that, after a summer that saw unexpectedly good returns for sales tax, the reality of a year without a Riverboat Days hit home in September’s numbers.
She reported the city was down -4.85% versus the same month a year ago. This marks the first negative month the city has experienced since June.
The city’s BBB tax also dipped -9.80%, leaving the city down -5.72% on the year in this category.
However, not all of the news is grim. Big months to begin the year and a solid summer have helped the city stay well in the black, even with rough conditions caused by the pandemic. Cumulatively, the city remains up 2.16% over the same time last year. Budgeting going into the year called for flat growth even before the coronavirus pandemic had started.
Leon said that September’s dip had largely been anticipated.
“This doesn’t surprise us because of Riverboat Days not occurring this year,” she said. “In fact, we were a little surprised it wasn’t worse than it was.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved two rezoning requests.
• Approved a plat.
• Approved a meeting date change which moved the second meeting in December to Monday, Dec. 21, at noon.
• Issued a proclamation recognizing Careers in Construction Month.
