Carda Won’t Seek New Term On City Commission

A longtime Yankton City commissioner says he will not be running for another term in 2021.
Commissioners Dave Carda, Bridget Benson and Mayor Nathan Johnson are all serving terms that expire in the spring, and while Benson and Johnson intend to file petitions, Carda has told the Press & Dakotan that he does not intend to do so.
“I’ve been on the commission since late 2007 and have decided that’s been long enough,” he said. “It has not been an easy decision to make, but 14 years is a good run.”
He said that he’s enjoyed his time in city government.
“We’re fortunate in Yankton to have the opportunity to reach out to commissioners and the city manager on issues that are important to everyone,” he said. “The mission of the City of Yankton is to provide exemplary experiences, services and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive. I believe we have the best people working and volunteering for the city to make this happen.”
Coming off her first three-year term, Benson told the Press & Dakotan the experience has prepared her to seek another.
“During the first three years, a commissioner learns the meeting process, rules, budget, overall city functions and impact, as well as gains a better understanding of how the community responds to certain situations or events,” Benson said. “By the third year of your term, you finally feel like you have a solid foundation of understanding how each decision made impacts the community as a whole. Therefore, I feel it is important to run for a second term.”
She reflected that her first three years on the board have been busy and thought-provoking.
“There have been some big wins for the community over the past three years,” she said. “There have also been some very emotionally charged, controversial issues. There are items that I would have voted differently if I would have had the information I have today at the time of the vote. There are times you have to vote in opposition of your personal belief to support what the citizens of Yankton are telling you they need.”
Benson cited the pandemic, the 2019 flood, bringing on a new police chief, the Yankton School Board’s latest opt-out and the fruition of the Huether Family Aquatics Center as some of the major events she’s been privy to as part of the commission.
Johnson told the Press & Dakotan that he plans on running once again and that he’s seen many highs and lows in his first couple of terms.
“I enjoy being a part of the commission and helping to lead Yankton through the good times and the bad,” Johnson said. “And we’ve certainly had both in the last three years. The community opted to move ahead with the Huether Family Aquatics Center and completed a water treatment facility that we hope will serve our citizens for decades to come. On the other hand, we’ve faced huge challenges — particularly the flood of 2019 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
This year marks the end of Johnson’s second term, all three years of which he has served as mayor.
He said that it has been a learning experience.
“Serving as the mayor through all of this, I’ve done my best to lead our community with integrity, clarity and transparency,” he said. “The last two years, especially, have been very different than I anticipated, and I think we can all relate to that. It was a reminder that often the leadership agenda is set for you and not the other way around. A lot of my time, the commission’s time and city staff time has been dedicated to emergency management and recovery. I’ve learned a lot from these recent experiences, and I hope that these challenges have made us a stronger community.”
Petitions for the 2021 municipal election can be circulated starting Friday, Jan. 29, with a deadline of Friday, Feb. 26. Candidates must acquire at least 50 valid signatures from registered voters in the City of Yankton. All petitions must be turned into or postmarked to the city finance office by that date. Contact the finance office for more information.
Should enough candidates file, a municipal election would be held Tuesday, April 13.
———
In the meantime, the Yankton City Commission is set to hold dual meetings Monday.
A work session at 6 p.m. will see the board discuss CARES Act fund use as well as the BBB (bed, board and booze tax). No action will be taken at this meeting.
Following the work session, the commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. where it is slated to discuss a sidewalk café license, purchase of an articulating loader and hear the first reading of a budget supplement.
The City Commission holds both meetings at RTEC where capacity is limited due to social distancing protocols. Both will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.