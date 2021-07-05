DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer.
Travel, outdoor fun, boating and other summer activities can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery. To ensure blood is available for this increased need, give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community. Appointments are required:
• Yankton Community Blood Drive — Tuesday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Avera Sacred Heart/Benedictine Center, 501 Summit.
• James Schoenberner - Scholarship Blood Drive — Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gayville Community Center, 404 Washington Street, Gayville.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
