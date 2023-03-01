Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has partnered with the Yankton School District to provide several school-based Club programs. Club Tutors is an enhanced afterschool tutoring and academic success programming through a $1.1 million grant over five years from 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Club Tutors began in 2021 at Stewart Elementary and has since grown to serve Lincoln and Webster Elementary Schools as well.  Students are referred by their teachers or parents to join this free, afterschool tutoring program, run by full-time Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Education Director, Amber Hinnerichs.

The overall goal of this five-year program is to provide all elementary students in Yankton with the resources to achieve academic success through homework help and wellness opportunities. Club Tutors utilizes great education tools like the interactive online learning curriculum (IXL) to test each student’s reading and math levels and curate specific learning plans to help students achieve grade-level goals. The Club has also partnered with Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health to bring mental health professionals to Club Tutors to work with groups of students on social emotional health. Daily free snacks and transportation home or to the Club from the program are also available through Club Tutors.

