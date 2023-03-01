Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has partnered with the Yankton School District to provide several school-based Club programs. Club Tutors is an enhanced afterschool tutoring and academic success programming through a $1.1 million grant over five years from 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Club Tutors began in 2021 at Stewart Elementary and has since grown to serve Lincoln and Webster Elementary Schools as well. Students are referred by their teachers or parents to join this free, afterschool tutoring program, run by full-time Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Education Director, Amber Hinnerichs.
The overall goal of this five-year program is to provide all elementary students in Yankton with the resources to achieve academic success through homework help and wellness opportunities. Club Tutors utilizes great education tools like the interactive online learning curriculum (IXL) to test each student’s reading and math levels and curate specific learning plans to help students achieve grade-level goals. The Club has also partnered with Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health to bring mental health professionals to Club Tutors to work with groups of students on social emotional health. Daily free snacks and transportation home or to the Club from the program are also available through Club Tutors.
“We are seeing a positive transformation in the students we serve,” said Hinnerichs. “I have received great parent feedback, letting us know that they are able to see a difference in their child’s enjoyment of school and confidence. Parents have also told us they can see the improvement in reading fluency and math comprehension after their child(ren) have attended Club Tutors!”
Along with Club Tutors, the Academy is another school-based program run by the Club. It is a licensed program, resulting in a ratio of 1 staff member to 15 students. Compared to Boys & Girls Club of Yankton’s traditional Club, the Academy has a more structured program schedule. The Academy is designed to provide safe, educationally enriching environment for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade when adult supervision may not be available before and after school and all day during the summer. Academy Director, Tayler Wilson, is in close communication with the school district and parents as the Academy grows to meet the community’s needs.
To learn more about Boys & Girls Club of Yankton’s Club Tutors program and the Academy, or to support the Club through their Champion for Youth Annual Campaign, please visit www.greatfututressd.org/yankton or call 605-692-3333.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. The before/after school programs, summer programs, and other camps provide fun, educational activities and opportunities for all youth at a very affordable cost. To get involved with the Club in any way, visit www.greatfuturessd.org or call 605-692-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.