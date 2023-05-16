Authorities continue their investigation into last week’s high-speed pursuit, ending with a fatal crash on the east edge of Yankton that closed Highway 50 for hours.
“We’re working on the timeline of the situation,” Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey told the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspect’s vehicle from Clay County into Yankton County exceeded 100 miles per hour, the sheriff added.
“We did have speeds up to 130 miles per hour (reported on the scanner),” he said.
As part of the investigation, Crissey is waiting for toxicology reports to determine any drug or alcohol use.
At this point, Crissey said he has decided to release information when his office completes its investigation rather than small amounts at a time. He noted that what appears to be a lead at one point could quickly change, and new information can also arise.
“I feel, if we want to do our due diligence, we’re going to look into the full matter of it and release that stuff later,” he said.
The investigation includes the reason for the Highway Patrol pursuit, the speed of the vehicles, the use of stop strips and other details, Crissey said.
Two Sioux City, Iowa, residents were identified as the victims, according to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle, identified as a 2006 red Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed into an eastbound semi after trying to avoid law enforcement on Highway 50.
The third person, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Crissey said he hasn’t confirmed the current status of the injured party, but it appears the third person remains in critical condition. He isn’t releasing the person’s name until the completion of the investigation.
The May 10 pursuit began when the South Dakota Highway Patrol initiated a stop of the vehicle in Clay County around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver fled the scene, and the trooper followed the vehicle, which contained three individuals traveling toward Yankton. The pursuit continued west on South Dakota Highway 50 into Yankton County with the driver refusing to stop for authorities.
Both the Yankton Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office staged in position on the east edge of Yankton as the pursuit approached the city limits.
The Yankton Police Department deployed the stop sticks on Highway 50, Crissey said.
During the Highway Patrol pursuit, the car crashed into a tractor-trailer near the east city limits of Yankton.
The press release said the Cobalt was registered in Selwyn’s name. At this time, the driver has not been disclosed.
According to one witness report, the vehicle skidded a long distance with debris spread over a large area of the highway. Traffic was stopped and rerouted for several hours.
Authorities have not disclosed the reason for the Highway Patrol’s initiation of the Clay County traffic stop or why the driver wouldn’t stop for authorities.
Spectators at the scene shot video of the pursuit that they have posted on social media or shared with the media, Crissey said. He encourages anyone with video to share it with his office as it could benefit the investigation.
“Based on the video, it appears that they drove around the spike strip,” he said.
The Yankton County sheriff’s office has been charged with conducting the investigation, Crissey said. While he and Capt. Chris Meier responded, they did not hold a direct role in the pursuit or placement of spikes on the road, the sheriff added.
“The Highway Patrol initiated (the pursuit). The PD tried to assist by trying to prevent them from harming anybody in city limits,” he said. “The reason why I’m involved in investigating it is because we want an independent agency.”
Crissey asks the general public to realize the investigation remains complex and takes time.
“We ask people just to be patient and understand there is a process,” he said. “It’s not something we can do overnight. We just want to make sure that we do a good, thorough job.”
