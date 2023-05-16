Crash Inquiry
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10, on the east edge of Yankton. The crash occurred after a high-speed chase that at times reached 100 miles per hour or more. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Authorities continue their investigation into last week’s high-speed pursuit, ending with a fatal crash on the east edge of Yankton that closed Highway 50 for hours.

“We’re working on the timeline of the situation,” Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey told the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday.

