SIOUX FALLS — It's severe weather season. As many people in this part of the country are aware, strong thunderstorms and even tornadoes can strike quickly and fiercely. Dangerous, damaging storms can catch motorists on the roads, so AAA South Dakota urges drivers and their passengers to be prepared and take appropriate safety precautions should they encounter severe weather while traveling in a vehicle.

"Storms are common throughout the spring and summer, so chances are, drivers will face storm-related challenges while in their vehicles," said Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman. "A vehicle can either be very dangerous or a place of safety, depending on the weather conditions. The key is being prepared for severe weather and reacting the right way to what Mother Nature throws at you."

