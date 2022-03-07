All men are invited to the annual Men’s Game Feed at Calvary Baptist Church, on Saturday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for the event.
The event will feature guest speaker Ron Tietsort, a South Dakota state game warden. Tietsort started his career with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks in 1988 stationed in Wall. He transferred to Custer State Park in 1999 and is now the game warden for the southern Black Hills in the Custer area. Tietsort and his wife Jennifer take part in the annual Buffalo Roundup, and Tietsort is one of three team leaders during this event.
Contact the church office at 605-665-5594 to register if you’d like to attend. Calvary is located at 2407 Broadway Ave., Yankton.
