CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 16-22, 2021
Korbin Postma, 2405 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Establishment of speed zones; $132.50.
Cully Dean Conn, Westport; Overweight on axle; $635.50.
Jeffrey K. Sherman, Glenbush, SK; Overweight on axle; $200.50.
Brenda Marie Scheetz, 1303 Oak Street, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; $250; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Justin Robert Frick, 907 E. 18th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jose Luis Garcia, Junior, Riverside, Calif.; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Fermin Campos-Francisco, 415 Walnut Street #1, Yankton; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by information.
Cody Vornhagen, 1409 River Aspen Rd., Yankton; Speeding in school zone; $152.50.
Reydel Plasencia Graveran, 1004 Walnut St. #1, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Clair Immanuel Fagerhaug, Irene; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
John Gordon Deblauw, 209 E. 4th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Michael Arthur English, 123 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Matthew Robert McCoy, 2407 Timberland Dr., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas Patrick Noecker, 2001 Bradley, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Clare M. Miller, Crofton, Neb.; Left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn; $132.50.
Julia Elaine Reeves, 3204 Halley St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Misty K. Ryman, Ord, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Gill Grant, 1607 Peninah Street, Yankton; Disobey traffic signs-not stop; $126.50.
Jeffery Whitaker, 309 W. 7th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert Owen Baugh, 2512 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Darin Joseph Pinkelman, 2316 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Royal James Wike, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jonathon Lee Getz, 504 W. 17th Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Douglas Herman, Scotland; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
David Charles Freemont, Niobrara, Neb.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $750; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $750; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tina Songer, Herrick; No driver’s license; $120.
Daniel Alvin Nelson, Freeman; Overweight on axle; $185.50.
Israel Swartz, 802 E. 13th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Darian Lee Fuelberth, Stuart, Neb.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
John Bryant, Salem; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 23-29, 2021
Melanie R. Bryant, 230 Clark Trail, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tracey Ann Kleinmeyer, 3000 Douglas Ave. Apt. 112, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $296.50; Child abuse; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Debbie Jo Flanders, Crooks; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Zachary Leeroyal Swaney, 1200 W. 30th Street #203, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua Ryan Simpson. Beresford; Overweight on axle; $211.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $161.50; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV w/o proper endorsement; $211.50.
Andrew St. Pierre, 1011 W. 12th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit.
Aalyiah Elaine Ferris, Niborara, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Cody Russell DeJong, 701 W. 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alvaro Vote-Perez, South Sioux City, Neb.; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Miranda Riggs, 2900 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Ruslan N. Feimer, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 3 days credit.
Jason Michael Drury, 1109 Meadow View, Yankton; Failure to stop; $126.50.
David Eugene White, Canistota; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; $132.50; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50.
Heather Marie Wynn, 113 Mack Dr., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Loretta King, 1313 National Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Lonnie Lee Kolar, Fairbury, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
James Larry Violette, 206 E. 4th St., Apt. B, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Matthew Johnson, Viborg; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Traffic in/substitute plates; $346.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Melanie Renee Bryant, 230 Clark Trail, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lori Ann Hirsch, Gayville; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Robert Marcus Tejral, 1531 Joseph Circle, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $308.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint.
Teyana Provancial, Vermillion; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Jaime A. Alvarez, 206 E. 15th, Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Gerald Paul Lucero, 3013 Mary St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Leodany Rodriguez, 802 W. City Limits Road #2, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Eduardo Lopez, Sioux City; Motorboat wake/wash violations in posted waters; $122.50.
Larry Angelo Owens, 2210 Green St. #106, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,196.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended with 1 day credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information.
Tyler Ross Grosz, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Andrew Van Voorst, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Rhett Richard Johnson, 609 Broadway Avenue #3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Alvin Jerome Gunter, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Palesa Miriam Lehutso, Vermillion; Fishing with license-resident;$132.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Theodis Smith III, Huron; Violation of protection order; $596.50; Jail sentence of 14 days with 14 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 14 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Violation of protection order; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Justen Eric Christensen, 512 S. Deer Blvd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dylan Schrempp, Homeless, Yankton; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Left turn on red violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor.
