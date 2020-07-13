The 1st Circuit Yankton County Drug & DUI Court held the graduation of two participants on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
The 1st Circuit Yankton County Drug Court began operation in January 2013 adding a DUI Court track in May 2019. The court serves individuals residing in Yankton, Clay and Hutchinson counties. Participants must complete extensive treatment, maintain employment, be actively engaged within the community, are subject to frequent drug and alcohol testing and must comply with weekly court review hearings.
Due to CDC guidelines advising social distancing, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public.
