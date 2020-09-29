YAA Launches Halloween House Decorating Contest

Yankton Area Arts (YAA) is inviting residents to unleash their creativity and participate in a new event that is sure to delight and terrify: a Halloween Home Decorating contest.
Homes in Yankton and the lake area are eligible to participate in the contest. All entries must be received by Oct. 16. Judging will take place the week of Oct. 25-28 and will be limited to decorations that can be seen from the street.
Winners will be announced Oct. 31.
Last year, before the coronavirus pandemic began, YAA had plans to include a house decorating contest with Yankton’s Harvest Halloween and YAA-hosted art market. With those events cancelled this year because of COVID-19 activity in the area, this creative event can take center stage.
“There are a lot of people who decorate and have a good time, and we wanted to draw attention to that,” Julie Amsberry, executive director of YAA, told the Press & Dakotan. “People drive around and look at Christmas decorations, so we wanted to encourage people to drive around and look at Halloween decorations.”
There’s a lot of creativity that goes into it, she said.
“When we were brainstorming this, we searched online to see what other communities do, and I’ve been in Seattle for two Halloweens, and they go crazy,” Amsberry said. “The creativity and time spent is amazing. It’s like every house is its own haunted house.”
YAA organizers thought it would be fun to bring some of that energy and excitement to Yankton, she said, adding that they hope to make this an annual event.
Once entries are in, YAA will publish a map with photographs on its website and on social media. Individuals can view entries online or tour them in person.
A panel of three judges will visit each site and select three winners. This year’s judges will be: Yankton City Manager Amy Leone; Ben Hanton, owner of Ben’s Brewing Co.; and Marc Long, president of Mount Marty University.
It’s fun to draw from different businesses and entities in the community and bring them all together, Amsberry said.
Prize categories include:
• The Big Pumpkin (judges’ choice) — winner picks first of three prizes
• Most Likely to Be Haunted (scariest) — winner picks second of three prizes
• Overachiever (most over the top)
“We really wanted to have fun and be creative with our prize names,” Amsberry said. “That’s why you have ‘Most Likely To Be Haunted’ instead of just ‘Scariest,’ and there’s always somebody who goes ‘Over The Top.’”
The judges will be touring contest entries the last week of October, she said.
“We’ll let the homeowners know exactly when,” Amsberry said. “So, if you have sound effects or special lighting or anything like that, you can have it ready to go.”
There will be three prizes to choose from:
• A one-year subscription to South Dakota Magazine and a copy of the book “Sky High South Dakota.”
• A gift certificate from Yankton’s Pied Piper Flowers & Gifts
• One Hour of Axe Throwing for up to six people at the Boat House in Yankton.
Also, Amsberry encourages residents to spread the fun around.
“I think it’d be fun if people would nominate their neighbors,” she said. “If you have a neighbor who decorates and goes crazy, go ahead and stick their name in for the competition, because it’s fun to support and encourage each other.”
For more information on entering the contest or to submit an entry, visit www.yanktonareaarts.org/harvest-halloween/halloween-home-decoration-contest .
