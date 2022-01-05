Wagner Man Sentenced For Fatal Stabbing

WAGNER— A Wagner man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of another Wagner man will serve eight years in federal prison.
Ronald Bohn, 51, was sentenced Monday in federal court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux Falls. He was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier issued the sentence, which includes a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Bohn was indicted Oct. 6, 2020, by a federal grand jury, and he pleaded guilty Oct. 15, 2021.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on Sept. 15, 2020, when Bohn fatally stabbed Isaac Primeaux Jr. Bohn was at Primeaux’s apartment in Wagner. At some point during the evening, an argument broke out and Bohn grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed Primeaux deeply in the chest.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Wagner Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.