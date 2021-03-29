Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Abdurashid Heydar Mohamed, 31, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Alicia Orozco, 32, Wagner, was arrested Friday on a warrant for first-degree theft.
• Sigmund Brandt, 23, Yankton, was arrested Friday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Christopher Smith, 57, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Amber Hursell, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Toni McSweeney, 30, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Phawlo Deng Tong, 51, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Aalyiah Ferris, 21, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
