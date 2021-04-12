100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 13, 1921
• Construction of a public playground on the lot in the rear of the Broadway bandstand, as a sort of test to determine the desirability and feasibility of the playground idea, was decided on by the park board at its regular meeting last night. The Broadway site was chosen because of its convenience for the large number of children in that portion of the area.
• The Gurney mill, successor to the old Excelsior mill, is planning to begin the grinding of wheat flour again this summer, according to Frank Seeley, one of the managers. It will be sold under the name “Yankton Maid.” So far the efforts of the plant have been devoted to corn meal, rye, graham, and buckwheat flour, and feed.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 13, 1946
• Mrs. J.N. Junker, Red Cross sewing chairman, has issued an appeal for more workers in the sewing room. Large quantities of material must be cut before groups can commence sewing. At present, bedroom slippers for veterans hospitals are being cut out.
• High school music contestants from Vermillion were leading in the number of first division ratings with 15 here this morning as the state music contest of Region I entered its second day.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 13, 1971
• The Yankton City Commission Monday evening agreed to vacate 25th St. between Mulberry and Burleigh Sts. extended, with all utility easements retained, to permit Hillcrest Golf and Country Club to add nine holes to the golf course.
• Many rural Nebraska mail carriers will be counting pheasants for the State Game Commission this month. The commission said Monday rural mailmen will tally the number of pheasants spotted on their routes April 19-22. Biologists will use the data to determine how the breeding population compares with other years.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 13, 1996
• Four Tyndall high school students were involved in a one-car roll over, but thankfully it was a mock accident set as a training exercise for local police and fire departments as well as St. Michael’s Hospital. The event took place Thursday, briefly before prom and was attended by Bon Homme High School upperclassmen as a deterrent for drinking and driving.
• The Sacred Heart fifth grade class has successfully hatched four chicks! There was a drawing for names of two kids with permission to take home the chicks. According to student Leah, the class will miss the chicks very much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.