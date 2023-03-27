Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next Community Conversation on Friday, April 7. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, Yankton.
The topic will be “South Dakota Resilient Communities: Moving from Individual Responsibility to Shared Solutions.” Featured presenters will be Darla Biel, assistant director of the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM); and Cassie Nagel, Education & Public Awareness specialist at Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.
