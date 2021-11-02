100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 3, 1921
• Two teams are at work removing the clay that is coming out of the excavation for Pier 5, spreading it out over the sand-bar. If left to pile up, there would be no room to work. One did not realize the great quantity of clay that is brought out to make room for a pier until excavation was started on the bar, for the water washed it away from the other piers.
• Further plans for raising funds and help to put a gravel surface on the cemetery road will be discussed at a meeting of the committee tomorrow morning. The recognition of the vital need of a road leading to the cemetery that will be good in all kinds of weather is expected to result in a generous response.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 3, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 3, 1971
• The amount of foodstuffs the Yankton State Hospital kitchens go through in a month is surprising to say the least! An average breakfast with the main course being scrambled eggs with bacon bits calls for 2,184 eggs with 100 pounds of bacon; one hundred loaves of bread (which are baked at the hospital also) and 75 pounds of dried fruit which is prepared as a sauce.
• There were 393 persons voting to renew the 20-year electrical franchise with Northwestern Public Service Company at an election here Tuesday. The franchise was scheduled to expire November 15.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 3, 1996
• No paper
