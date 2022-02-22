Incidents
• A report was received at 7:45 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:02 p.m. Monday of a storage unit break-in on E. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:15 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle off of 446th Ave. The vehicle has since been recovered.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:02 p.m. Friday of a wood pile catching fire off of Grant St. in Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4 p.m. Saturday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:23 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on W. 31st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:46 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Scenic Dr.
