Mulling A Merger

Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) and Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce officials are working to make their case for a merger of the two entities.
On Monday, that came in the form of a public meeting at the Discovery Church.
The audience of about a dozen people was addressed by YAPG CEO Nancy Wenande, YAPG Vice President YAPG and Chamber President Barb Rezac on the origins of the merger. The speakers then took around 30 minutes worth of questions after their presentation.
“During my time on the Chamber, some of the things we experienced were a lot of redundancy in efforts between all of these organizations — from websites to calendars to social media efforts,” Rezac said. “We also were experiencing a pretty significant disconnect between the two organizations, and two organizations that we felt should be walking hand in hand.
Leon said a merger makes sense when it comes to developing the community.
“To this day, if you ask me to articulate how we track a lead or market something in our community, I couldn’t give you the step 1-10 process,” she said. “It isn’t like baking a cake. All the agencies and entities have worked together for a long time. That’s what’s happening even today, so it made a lot of sense to me when the opportunity came forward to say, ‘Is there a way where we can combine some efforts and maybe do things a little bit differently and have a little bit more effect?’”
Voting on the merger is open to YAPG and Chamber members through noon April 30 and requires a two-thirds majority for approval.
Following the hour-long meeting, Wenande told the Press & Dakotan she was happy with the turnout.
“It was great to have members of the community, Chamber members and YAPG members come together to learn a little bit more and hear more details about the plan of merger,” she said.
She added that there’s already one major example of a city in South Dakota that has gone in this direction.
“Within South Dakota, Elevate Rapid City is the most prominent example,” she said. “Their CVB (Convention and Visitor’s Bureau) is not included in their merged organization, just because with the tourism aspect of Rapid City, they can stand on their own. They essentially merged their Chamber and their economic development group into one.”
Wenande said this has proven to be a viable arrangement out west.
“They have found that to be very, very successful in their community,” she said. “It hasn’t slowed down development or growth. It’s actually allowed them to look at projects a little bit differently and to collaborate with new groups and really make some great things happen.”
From here, a second meeting will be held tonight (Tuesday) via Zoom to discuss the merger.
Wenande said that outreach will still be critical in the coming weeks.
“The next step at this point is continued outreach by staff and the board of directors to be able to answer questions from those in the community who have the ballots and are members of the respective organizations,” she said. “We want to continue to answer people’s questions and to be available.”
She also took time to clarify a concern that came up Monday and in recent weeks.
“It was brought up tonight and it was brought up in some other conversations I had that our organizational structure is not included in the (Plan of Merger) and that’s one of the points we’ve been clarifying quite a bit for people about how we’re going to have a Director of Tourism, a Director of Workforce, a Director of Business Services and still me as CEO serving as the Director of Economic Development,” she said. “We will still have those four key focus areas so that all of them get attention and no one feels like they’re being left behind.”
Wenande added she encourages people to participate in the process.
“Don’t just vote based on your perception or you ‘heard it from somebody’ or ‘you thought,’” she said. “Reach out to us so we can answer your questions directly and help you better understand the benefits of a merged organization.”
