Yankton County’s temporary burn ban is going to stay in place for the time being.
Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt said in an email Friday that the ban will stay in place “until we get substantial rainfall.”
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 11:34 pm
A temporary burn ban was instituted Tuesday as warm, windy conditions and low humidities moved into the area.
Yankton saw record heat on both Wednesday and Thursday,
Firefighters across the region have been dealing with field fires, many of them rekindles of past controlled burns that happened up to a month ago.
At one point Thursday, two major grass fires occurred in Yankton County simultaneously, mobilizing almost every fire unit in the county. The Yankton Fire Department requested the Vermillion Fire Department to serve as backup in case any more calls came in.
In terms of temperature, conditions changed considerably overnight Friday. A strong cold front dropped the temperature at the Yankton airport from 66 degrees at about 4 a.m. to 43 degrees by 7 a.m. The wind shifted to the northwest, gusting up to 28 miles per hour. Humidity also shot up, rising from just 24% at midnight Friday to 82% by 7 a.m.
The forecast for Yankton calls for a good chance of rain starting late Friday night and running through much of Saturday, but heavy amounts are not expected. The forecast high for Friday is 61 degrees, which tumbles down to 43 degrees Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday, with temperatures rising into the low 50s, but windy conditions are anticipated.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Game and Parks (NGP) announced Friday that it is implementing a temporary ban on campfires at all Nebraska state park areas in conjunction with the statewide ban on open fires through midnight April 16.
Gov. Jim Pillen declared a statewide burn ban Thursday.
“Camp stoves using liquid or gas fuel are permitted as they reduce the likelihood of ash or hot charcoal being discarded before they are extinguished,” an NGP press release said. “These types of stoves also do not produce blowing embers, further reducing wildfire potential.”
The release added that, throughout the camping season, visitors should be mindful of changing conditions.
“Call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect,” the release said. “Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.”
