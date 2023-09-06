By Makenzie Huber
© 2023, South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Public Safety Secretary Craig Price is retiring this month after almost five years on the job and 26 years in law enforcement.
The Department of Public Safety is responsible for the Highway Patrol and assisting with emergency management for natural disasters across the state, among other duties. Price’s tenure as secretary included the investigation of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who struck and killed a man while driving in 2020, and Ravnsborg’s impeachment proceedings, during which Price told the Legislature that Ravnsborg was unfit to hold office.
Price will be replaced by former FBI special agent Bob Perry. Perry’s latest role was as the assistant special agent in charge, leading FBI activities in South Dakota, North Dakota and northern Minnesota.
Perry’s appointment will be effective on Sept. 22.
“Craig Price has been an outstanding leader and public servant throughout his law enforcement career,” said Gov. Kristi Noem in a news release. “His experience, insight, and discernment have been incredibly valuable to me while serving as governor.”
Price, whose career in South Dakota law enforcement began in 1997, also served as a state trooper, special agent, assistant director of the Division of Criminal Investigation and superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Price said he’d always planned to retire in 2023.
“I’ve given every professional ounce of myself to my responsibilities and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved,” Price said.
Noem added that Perry has “big shoes to fill” but that his experience in law enforcement will “keep the people of South Dakota safe.”
“I appreciate Governor Noem giving me this opportunity,” Perry said in the news release. “I look forward to leading the Department of Public Safety. I intend to honor the outstanding values, mission, and accomplishments of the DPS team and to support and lead them in building on those successes. I am excited to support Governor Noem and contribute to her vision for South Dakota.”
