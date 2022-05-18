EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the six candidates seeking Republican nominations for the Yankton County Commission. The primary election is June 7.
NAME: Bruce Jensen
FAMILY: My wife, Kristi, two adult children and two grandchildren.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Graduate of Yankton High School and Yankton College. I have worked as an advertising representative and in the grocery business.
GOVERNMENTAL EXPERIENCE: Nine years as a Yankton City commissioner and 12 years as a Yankton County commissioner, with never missing a meeting during those 21 years.
ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: As a private citizen, I organized petition drives that resulted in two county tax increases being voted down by Yankton County voters.
• Why are you running?
I am very concerned about the future of Yankton County — especially our high taxes and the threat of more hog barns damaging our quality of life. I am also concerned about the lack of transparency displayed by the current County Commission — are decisions being made by a majority of county commissioners meeting privately? I wonder — do you?
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
I am not in favor of issuing the permits — we have enough drugs now. These permits will encourage increased drug abuse — our families and especially young people will be harmed.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
I have always supported the family farm — but not the factory farms that destroy our roads and our quality of life. Would you like to live next to a hog barn? Hopefully our new county zoning rules will protect our homes, churches, and communities. I am concerned that a new County Commission will take away the protections that we now have. I promise that I will continue to work to protect our citizens from the corporate hog barns — will the other County Commission candidates make the same promise?
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
During my 21 years as a City and County Commissioner I supported several infrastructure projects including: Summit Center, Archery Center, Yankton County Government Center, Yankton County Safety Center, and the new Yankton County Shop. These projects were accomplished through careful budgeting, long range planning, use of savings accounts for major projects and input from our citizens. Public votes were held to approve the financing for several of these projects. The road and bridge problems will only be solved using the same approaches. Additional taxes are not always the right answer — Yankton County voters have been very clear about that.
• Additional thoughts?
County commissioners have long voted to financially support Yankton Area Progressive Growth. Hopefully, this support has resulted in benefits to the Yankton area. YAPG uses taxpayer money but remains secretive and seems to make decisions behind closed doors. The County Commission needs to study this as a budget issue.
If elected, I’ll be conservative with your money. I’ll vote to control the increase in the numbers of hog barns and protect our quality of life. Will the other candidates join me in pledging to protect our county from hog barns on every corner? When projects require increased taxes, will the other candidates pledge to put the financing of these projects to a public vote? Ask them, then make your votes based on their answers.
