Minnehaha County in South Dakota reported five new COVID-19 deaths in Tuesday’s daily update, while Nebraska recorded two more deaths to reach 100.
Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls) has now had 34 of the state’s 39 total deaths from COVID-19.
The state reported 49 new positive tests and now has 3,663 cases total.
There were 619 tests reported processed Tuesday for a test infection rate of about 8%.
Overall, South Dakota has processed 25,197 tests in state and local labs, with a test infection rate of 14.5%.
There were eight new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, with 271 people hospitalized during the pandemic. There are 74 people currently hospitalized.
There were 122 new recovered cases Tuesday, giving South Dakota 2,309 total. There are 1,315 cases listed as active.
Yankton County reported one new positive test, bringing it to 31 known cases. Of those, 25 are considered recovered. There are now two people who have been reported hospitalized during the pandemic. The county has reported 591 total tests processed for a test infection rate of 5%.
Clay County (Vermillion) also reported a new positive test, bringing its total to 10.
Union County (Elk Point) recorded three new cases and now has had 56 known cases.
In Nebraska, the two new deaths were reported in Hall (Grand Island) and Adams (Hastings) counties.
The state reported 257 new cases as of late Monday night, giving it a total of 8,572 known cases. Approximately 1,700 tests were processed Monday; the state has processed a total of 48,019 tests with a test infection rate of 17.8%.
No new cases were reported in Cedar (Hartington) and Knox (Center) counties, both of which have had six positive tests.
