Cases Disposed:
Feb. 29-March 6, 2020
Troy Evan Coulson, 111 Tamarack Ave., Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Altina Marquita Mace, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Mark Christensen, Long Beach, Calif.; Misrepresent facts to obtain driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kathryn Woodhams, 406 Spruce Street, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jon Kreizel, Bloomfield, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darla N. Lautenschlager, Edgemont; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Damarius Edward Johnson-Cheeseman, 1106 Meadowview Road, Yankton; No driver’s license; $120.
Patricia Ann Hanes, 100 Richard St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $87.50.
Jerry Allan Burge, Gayville; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $122.50.
Larry Dean Ryken, 106 Jerry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sashene D. Bolton, Sioux Falls; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Roth, Elk Point; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Roberto Arteaga, 501 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James Michael Thuringer, Parkston; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Damarius Edward Johnson-Cheeseman, 1106 Meadowview Road, Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christina Sailors, Scotland; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael S. Norton, Ipswich; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shirley Hawkins, Scotland; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle Justina Harris, Milwaukee, Wis.; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paul Jason Grohs, Mitchell; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Ray Red Buffalo, Sioux City, Iowa; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sasha Elizabeth Daake, 308 W. 6th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $120; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Britni Marie Drapeau, 1019 Walnut St. #B1, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 18; $95.
Sasha Elizabeth Daake, 308 W. 6th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Dylan Christopher Hauger, 220 ½ Capitol St. Apt. 6, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; $102.
Justin A. Dather, Page, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Charles Jacob Pettibone, 610 West 21st Street, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Sophina Lavera Frohreich, Casper, Wyo.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jennifer L. Lanning, 706 Linn, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Craig Anthony, Tabor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Joshua Cain Borger, 110 W. 3rd Street #204, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Justin Gene Colton, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas Lee Brinson, Spearfish; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Clint Joseph Kirk, Muskogee, Okla.; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1,000-2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alene White Eyes; Rosalie, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $81.50.
Joshua Cain Borger, 110 W. 3rd Street #204, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50.
Mary Jane Amon, 4500 W. 8th St. #A, Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Justin A. Rosenbaum, 1005 E. 15th Street #4, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Clinton Tyler Schrock, Centerville; Overweight on axle; $91.50.
Vicky Karmann, Norfolk, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle Justina Harris, Milwaukee, Wis.; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derrick Huitema, 116 W. 5th St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $68.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Justin Gene Colton, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Manuel Francisco, 107 Abby Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald Bailey, 415 Walnut St. #4, Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sasha Daake, 308 W. 6th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $120.
Lucas Lynn Smith, 215 Linn St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by court.
Steve Allen Dempsey, Junior; 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $1,106.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years concurrent with count 1; Accessory to a felony; $1,228.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 145 days credit; to run concurrent with count 2; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by indictment; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by indictment; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by indictment; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01.
Matthew David Justiniano, 615 E. 19th Street, Yankton; Sexual contact without consent/capable of consent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shane John Decker, Aberdeen; Failure to display commercial license; $172.
Kelly Owen Cole, 500 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dennis Bevers, 902 E. 12th St., Yankton; Left-turning vehicle/manner of making turn; $122.50.
Sonya M. Chrisman, Everett, Wash.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard McClanahan, Scotland; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donnelle Saunsoci, Pickstown; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron Hamner, Wausa, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sabrina Marie Johanneson, Fargo, ND; Entering or refusing to leave; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Ray Redbuffalo, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenisha Nicole Clary, Milwaukee, Wis.; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric Edwin Alleman, Gayville; Aggravated eluding; Suspended execution of sentence; $856.50; Pentientiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation 2 years; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian Floyd Want, 711 W. 4th St., Yankton; Expired annual inspection; $172.50.
Bona Gawer, 908 Douglas Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Cletus Allen Gunhammer, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Vernon Mace, Wagner; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Henri M. Girton, Mobridge; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hannah Hovorka, Hawarden, Iowa; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Katriena Tommeraasen, Sioux Falls; Parking/standing violation; $102.
Bill Bailey, Sioux Falls; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Debra R. Hall, Omaha, Neb.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandi Jo Adams, Remsen, Iowa; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James Michael Thuringer, Parkston; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew James Taylor, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $150.
Gerald Kietzmann, 512 W. 4th St. #1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; $272.50.
