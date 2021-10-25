Harvest Halloween Returns To Downtown Saturday

After a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s Harvest Halloween is back this weekend offering a howling-good, family-oriented time.
Festivities begin on Walnut Street in the Meridian District at 10 a.m. Saturday with the First Dakota Corn Pit, the JR Oasis Hay Bale Maze with a Zombies’ Realm ambulance centerpiece and “Boston Shoes to Boots” inflatables. Children are welcome to trick-or-treat at the shops downtown from 10 a.m.-noon and enjoy races, photo-ops and other activities throughout the day.
The event is free and open to the public. Children are encouraged to come in costume.
“Next Friday, we will have all the hay come in and the corn come in, and we will build the maze,” Mandi Gause, president of the Meridian District’s downtown board and co-owner of Yankton’s Boston Shoes to Boots, told the Press & Dakotan. “Mount Marty University supplies us with volunteers, so that’s really nice, but we’re still looking for volunteers for (Saturday).”
Organizers have also added a couple of new activities this year.
“The petting zoo is new. We have a local guy bringing in some baby farm animals,” she said. “We also have rescue ponies coming in, and they’ll be dressed up in costume so the kids can stand next to them and pose and pet them.”
The miniature-horse rescue travels around the state and rescues ponies that have been neglected, Gause said.
The Cookie Lady will be in the downtown area during the trick-or-treat, distributing cookies for the children to decorate and eat, and the Balloon Lady, who makes animals out of balloons for the children, will also be there, Gause said.
Yankton Area Arts’ (YAA) art market is back at The Brewery, located at the intersection of Second Street and Walnut Street.
Heartland Humane Society will be on hand with a pet meet-and-greet from noon-12:30 p.m. at the Meridian Bridge Plaza in an event organized by Martha Pajl of Veterinary Medical Clinic.
“They will just be bringing what is in their shelter so the kids can come over and see,” she said. “At 12:30 p.m. is the Monster Paws Dog Walk, and that’s where you dress your furry friends in costumes.”
Pajl takes many pictures as the dogs and owners gather and then walk the Meridian Bridge. At the end of the event, Pajl gives out trophies to various participants.
“Being a downtown business owner and being on the downtown board, I think it’s great to get our community into the downtown, recognize that it’s a great place for events and (take in) just all the great changes that we’ve been seeing down there.” Gause said.
Also, as a board member, it’s good to see all the hard work come to fruition, she added.
Dakota Dance Association is joining the fun by providing a photo opportunity with some of the characters from its production of the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker.” There will also be a few superheroes on hand for photo opportunities, Gause said.
“What we really like about this event is we keep it completely free for the kids,” Gause said. “When they get here, all the activities — including the cookies and balloons — are all free.”
For a full listing of times and events, visit facebook/harvesthalloween or check out the ad on page 12 of today’s Press & Dakotan.
