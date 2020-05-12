When it comes to recognition from law enforcement, everyone is under scrutiny.
This week in Yankton, South Dakota Police Chiefs’ Association (SDPCA) and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association (SDSA) recognized Yankton Police Sgt. Samantha Bruening with the Officer of the Year award and Tony Bour of South Dakota Salutes with the Citizen’s Award for Merit.
Bruening was nominated for Officer of the Year for her performance in the Yankton Police Department’s pilot “You Can too” school program.
You Can too was founded in 2017 in Tucson, Arizona, by Officer Ashley Covarrubias, the daughter of Yankton Police Chief John Harris. You Can Too introduces youth and police officers in an educational environment. Through open discourse, officers seek to replace fears with facts about police and encourage youth to investigate roles in public safety for themselves.
Bruening, School Resource Officer Preston Crissey and Community Service Officer Cpl. Brad Parker presented the You Can Too program to second- and fourth-grade students at St. Benedict (Sacred Heart), Stewart and Webster elementary schools over a 14-week period during the 2019-2020 school year.
“It’s a cool thing, getting into the school system in a unique way,” Bruening said. “The kids are so receptive to it, and getting this award is another boost on why the program is awesome.”
When the program started, many of the students were timid, asking why police were in the school, she said.
“After a handful of weeks, the kids were saying, ‘Why aren’t you going to come back anymore?’” Bruening said. “We had kids coming up to us, giving you hugs, appreciating that we were coming into their school. I always walked around and high-fived kids, whether they were in the You Can Too program or not.”
Bruening acknowledged Harris for bringing the program to Yankton, as well as Crissey and Parker for their role in what she described as a driven, team effort to make the program possible. She also lauded Yankton School Superintendent Wayne Kindle for approving the pilot.
Bour is the chairman of South Dakota Salutes, a non-profit organization founded five years ago to host a shooting event in appreciation for the state’s first responders, including law enforcement, military, fire and rescue, and emergency medical technicians.
“We invite all of these different groups to come in the Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex at Humboldt, South Dakota, for a two-day event in September,” Bour said. “It’s free of charge to our first responders and it’s a competition: rifle, pistol or shotgun. They can participate in all three or just one. Everything is sponsored and we give out awards — but the most important thing that winners take back is bragging rights.”
South Dakota Salutes also donates $10,000 to the family of any first responder who dies in the line of duty, Yankton County Sheriff James Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan.
“It’s (all) a way of saying ‘thank you’ to the first responders,” Bour said. “Now, with the virus, first responders are even more important to us.”
Bour said he was honored to accept the award, not for himself, but on behalf of all the South Dakota Salutes volunteers.
South Dakota Salutes has no paid staff and is entirely run by volunteers, he said.
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.